Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Maharashtra reported 4,237 fresh cases in last 24 hours
A medical worker collects a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the Covid-19.

COVID-19: Maharashtra reported 4,237 fresh cases in last 24 hours

1 min read . 07:53 PM IST Staff Writer

  • At least 105 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 45,914, it said

Maharashtra reported 4,237 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With this, the total COVID-19 tally reaches to 17,44,698, the health department said.

Maharashtra reported 4,237 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With this, the total COVID-19 tally reaches to 17,44,698, the health department said.

At least 105 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 45,914, it said.

At least 105 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 45,914, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A total of 2,707 patients were discharged in the day. So far 16,12,314 patients have been recovered.

The state is now left with 85,503 active cases. The COVID-19 situation in the state has considerably improved in the last few weeks

All religious places in Maharashtra will reopen for devotees from Monday, 16 November, after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil said, "The decision has come at the right time when the number of corona patients is low. The rules will be the same for all the religious places. The use of masks, sanitizers would be mandatory. Social distancing is very important."

"Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi,Navratri and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.