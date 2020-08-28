Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 14,361 new cases, tally past 7.4 lakh

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday reported 14,361 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,47,995, a state health official said.

The death toll due to the virus reached 23,775 as the state reported 331 fatalities during the day, he said.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state, 1,80,718 are active ones.

As many as 11,607 people were discharged after recovery, taking the count of such patients to 5,43,170.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,217 new cases and 30 deaths were reported during the day. The case count in the city reached 1,42,108 and death toll rose to 7,565.

The number of active cases in Mumbai are 19,407, he added.

Pune city reported 1,795 cases and 22 deaths on Friday. With this, the total number of cases in the city grew to 96,692, while the death toll mounted to 2,475 the official said.

So far, 39,32,522 tests have been carried out in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,47,995, death toll 23,775, recoveries 5,43,170, active cases 1,80,718 and people tested so far 39,32,522.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

