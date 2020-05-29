Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2598 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 59546. Active cases however, are at 38939 and total deaths at 1982.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 35485. Active cases in Mumbai are at 25,694. The city's death toll stood at 1135.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 8220 with active cases at 5765 and total deaths at 155.

"Recovery rate in the state is at 31.26% and mortality rate at 3.32%," the state public health department said in a press statement.

Currently, 6,12,745 people are in home quarantine and 35,122 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.

On Thursday 85 covid-19 infected patients died in the state. Of these, 60 were men and 25 women. 45 of them aged over 60 years, 31 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 9 were aged less than 40 years. 45 out of 85 patients (53%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 1982 in the state.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 2861 active containment zones in the state currently.

A total of 18616 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery.

