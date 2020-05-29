Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 2,598 new cases, tally up at 59,546

On Thursday 85 covid-19 infected patients died in the state. Of these, 60 were men and 25 women. 45 of them aged over 60 years, 31 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 9 were aged less than 40 years. 45 out of 85 patients (53%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 1982 in the state.