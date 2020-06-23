Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,214 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,39,010.

Active cases however, are at 62,833 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 69,631.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 824 new cases today taking the city's tally to 68,410. With 42 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 3,844. Active cases in Mumbai are 29982 and 34576 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with total covid-19 cases saw 210 new cases today with the total number of cases at 26506 and total deaths at 751. Active cases in Thane are 14988 and 10766 patients have recovered.

The state registered 248 deaths today. Of these 75 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 173 are from the previous period, the state public health department said. With this, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 6531. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.69%

Currently, 6,05,141 people are in home quarantine and 26,562 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 802775 laboratory samples, 1,39,010 have been tested positive (17.31%) for covid-19 until today.

