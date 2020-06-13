Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,427 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of positive cases to 1,04,568.

The number of active cases, however, are at 51,379 and total patients discharged so far are 49,346.

The state capital, Mumbai, recorded a surge of 1,380 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state capital now stands at 56,831. With 69 new deaths registered today, total deaths in the state are at 2,113.

The state registered 113 deaths today. Total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 3,830.

Recovery rate in the state is 47.2% while mortality rate is at 3.7%.

Out of the total deaths reported in last 24 hours, 73 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period of 27 May-10 June, 2020. Out of the 40 deaths in this period, 19 were recorded in Mumbai, eight in Navi Mumbai, four in Solapur, three in Thane and Panvel, one death each was recorded in Kalyan Dombivali, Pune and Satara.

The government on Saturday lowered the rates of Covid-19 tests conducted by private laboratories from ₹4,500 to ₹2,200.

" ₹2,200 will be charged for collecting the swabs through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals, while it would cost ₹2,800 for collection of swab from home. Earlier, the charges were ₹4,500 and ₹5,200 respectively," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday, adding that the new rates are the lowest in the country.

Though revised rates are the maximum these labs can charge, district collectors can negotiate with private labs to reduce the rates further, Tope added.

In any instance if private labs charge more than the prescribed upper limit, legal action could be taken against them.

Total 97 laboratories are functioning for Covid-19 diagnosis in the state currently– 55 government ones and 42 private ones.

