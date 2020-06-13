Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 3,427 new cases, tally crosses 1.04 lakh

Out of the total deaths reported in last 24 hours, 73 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period of 27 May-10 June, 2020. Out of the 40 deaths in this period, 19 were recorded in Mumbai, eight in Navi Mumbai, four in Solapur, three in Thane and Panvel, one death each was recorded in Kalyan Dombivali, Pune and Satara.