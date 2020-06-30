Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 4878 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,74,761.

Active cases however, are at 75979 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 90911.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 893 new cases today taking the city's tally to 77658. With 36 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 4556. Active cases in Mumbai are at 28924 and 44170 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with total covid-19 cases saw 285 new cases today with the total number of cases at 37630. Active cases in Thane are at 21631 and 15042 patients have recovered.

The state reported 245 deaths today. Of these 95 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 150 are from the previous period, the state public health department said.

These include 57 deaths in Mumbai, 15 in Thane Municipal Corporation, 42 in Bhivandi, two in Kalyan-Dombivali, four in Mira-Bhayandar, three in Thane district, five in

Palghar, seven in Panvel, six in Solapur, four in Aurangabad, three in Pune, one each in Nashik and Jalgaon.

Mortality rate in the state is at 4.49% and recovery rate is at 52.02%.

Currently, 5,78,003 people are in home quarantine and 38,866 people are in institutional quarantine. Out of 9,66,723 laboratory samples, 1,74,761 have been tested positive (18.07%) for covid-19 until today.

Meanwhile, Capgemini, as part of its global Social Response Unit activities, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to provide 65 fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to the following hospitals: (KEM) King Edward Memorial Hospital Mumbai (25 ICU Beds), (LTMGH) Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (20 ICU Beds), and B. Y. L. Nair Charitable Hospital (20 ICU Beds) in Mumbai.

These ICU beds will be fully equipped with ventilators, (ECG) Electrocardiography monitors, and other critical ICU patient monitoring devices used to treat critical COVID-19 patients, the company said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated