Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 5134 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,17,121.

Active cases however are at 89294 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 1,18,558.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 785 new cases today taking the city's tally to 86509.

With 64 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5002. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23359 and 58137 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 220 new cases today with the total number of cases at 50829. Active cases in Thane are at 29988 and 19459 patients have recovered.

The state reported 224 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.26% and recovery rate is at 54.6%.

Currently, 6,31,985 people are in-home quarantine and 45,463 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 11,61,311 laboratory samples, 2,17,121 have been tested positive (18.69%) for covid-19 until today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, via video conference, inaugurated a 3,520-bed coronavirus treatment facilities set up across the city. These facilities will be spread out across Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Race Course and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the state government said in a press statement.

As part of this initiative, a dedicated coronavirus health centre with 1,700 beds has also been set up at Mulund. Around 500 beds at this centre will be reserved for Thane residents.

A 900-bed dedicated coronavirus health centre has been set up at Dahisar (East) in collaboration with Mumbai Metro and a dedicated coronavirus hospital with 108 ICU beds has been set up at Dahisar (West).

The Chief Minister said that Maharashtra was the first country in the country to introduce the concept of open field hospitals to combat corona. Maharashtra has set a record of setting up ICUs in such open space hospitals. "Although all these state-of-the-art facilities are temporary, their status has been maintained. It is as strong as a permanent hospital. All these facilities are astounding," he added.

Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said that attempts are being made to bring robotic technology in these facilities. "Care is being taken to ensure that doctors are safe with the treatment of patients. He said that while giving life to the people through these jumbo treatment facilities, work is also being done to give direction to the world," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via