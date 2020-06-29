Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 5,257 new cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,226 of them

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 5,257 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 1,69,883.

Number of active cases, however, are at 73,298 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 88,960.

The state's capital, Mumbai, 1,226 new cases today, taking the city's tally to 76,765. With 21 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's death toll so far stands at 4,463. Number of active cases in Mumbai are at 28,749 and 43,545 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with 200 new Covid-19 getting detected on Monday, taking the total number of cases in Thane to 36,002. Number of active cases in Thane are 20,474 and 14656 patients have recovered so far.

The state reported 181 deaths today, which took the death toll to 7,610. Of these, 78 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 103 are from the previous period, the state public health department said.

These include 71 deaths in Mumbai, 16 in Thane and municipal corporations in Thane district, five in Jalgaon, three each in Pune, Solapur and Aurangabad and two in Amaravati.

Mortality rate in the state is at 4.48% and recovery rate is at 52.37%.

Currently, 5,74,093 people are in home quarantine and 37,758 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 9,43,485 laboratory samples, 1,69,883 have been tested positive (18%) for Covid-19 until Monday

