Mumbai: Maharahstra on Wednesday reported 5,537 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 1,80,298.

Number of active cases, however, are at 79,075 in the state and total number of patients discharged so far are 93,154.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1,487 new cases today taking the city's tally to 79,145. With 75 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's death toll stands at 4,631. Number of active cases in Mumbai are at 29,715 and 44,791 patients have recovered so far.

Thane is the next biggest contributor to the state's virus count, which saw 249 new cases today with the total number of cases reaching 39,316. Number of active cases in Thane are at 22,675 and 15,621 patients have recovered so far.

The state reported 198 deaths today. Of these, 69 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 129 are from the previous period, the state public health department said.

These include 69 deaths in Mumbai, 26 in Mira-Bhayandar, 17 in Thane Municipal Corporation, four in Kalyan-Dombivali, three each in Jalgaon and Pune, one each in Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Dhule and Akola.

Mortality rate in the state is at 4.47% and recovery rate is at 51.67%.

Currently, 6,08,660 people are in home quarantine and 38,396 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 9,92,723 laboratory samples, 1,80298 have been tested positive (18.16%) for Covid-19 until today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated