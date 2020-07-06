Home >News >India >Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 5368 new cases, tally at 2,11,987

MumbaiMaharashtra on Monday reported 5368 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,11,987.

Active cases however are at 87,681 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 1,15,262.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1200 new cases today taking the city's tally to 85724.

With 39 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 4938. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23624 and 57152 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 250 new cases today with the total number of cases at 49485. Active cases in Thane are at 29485 and 18672 patients have recovered.

The state reported 204 deaths today. The recovery rate in the state is at 54.37%.

Currently, 6,15,265 people are in-home quarantine and 46,355 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 11,12,442 laboratory samples, 2,06,619 have been tested positive (18.57%) for covid-19 until today.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group today donated 10 crore, 20 ambulances and 100 ventilators to the Maharashtra government under the Plasma Project jointly implemented by Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Tata Group to enhance the healthcare infrastructure in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

