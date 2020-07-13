Mumbai: Maharahstra on Monday reported 6497 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,60,924.

Active cases in the state are at 1,05,637 and total patients discharged so far are 1,44,507. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 10482.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1158 new cases today taking the city's tally to 94146.

With 47 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5335. Active cases in Mumbai are at 22900 and 65622 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 309 new cases today with the total number of cases at 63778. Active cases in Thane are at 34430 and 27642 patients have recovered.

The state reported 193 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.02% and recovery rate is at 55.38%.

Currently, 6,87,353 people are in-home quarantine and 41660 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 13,42,792 laboratory samples, 2,60,924 have been tested positive (19.43%) for covid-19 until today.

