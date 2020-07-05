Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 6,555 new cases, tally at 2,06,619

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,555 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,06,619.

Active cases however are at 86,040 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 1,11,740.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1287 new cases today taking the city's tally to 84524.

With 69 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 4899. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23732 and 55884 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 251 new cases today with the total number of cases at 47935. Active cases in Thane are at 28508 and 18156 patients have recovered.

The state reported 151 deaths today. The mortality rate in the state is at 4.27% and the recovery rate is at 54.08%.

Currently, 6,04,463 people are in-home quarantine and 46,062 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 11,12,442 laboratory samples, 2,06,619 have been tested positive (18.57%) for covid-19 until today.

Amid the rising cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that a decision on reopening hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra will be taken soon after finalizing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“SoPs for reopening hotels and restaurants are being finalized. Once that is done, a decision on reopening hotels and restaurants will be taken soon," Thackeray said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via