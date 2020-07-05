Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 6,555 new cases, tally at 2,06,619
A health worker takes a nasal swab test of a person for COVID-19 at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 3, 2020. India's number of coronavirus cases passed 600,000 on Thursday with the nation's infection curve rising and its testing capacity being increased. More than 60% of the cases are in the worst-hit Maharashtra state, Tamil Nadu state, and the capital territory of New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 6,555 new cases, tally at 2,06,619

1 min read . 08:28 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

Active cases in the state are at 86,040 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 1,11,740

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,555 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,06,619.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,555 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,06,619.

Active cases however are at 86,040 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 1,11,740.

Active cases however are at 86,040 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 1,11,740.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1287 new cases today taking the city's tally to 84524.

With 69 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 4899. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23732 and 55884 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 251 new cases today with the total number of cases at 47935. Active cases in Thane are at 28508 and 18156 patients have recovered.

The state reported 151 deaths today. The mortality rate in the state is at 4.27% and the recovery rate is at 54.08%.

Currently, 6,04,463 people are in-home quarantine and 46,062 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 11,12,442 laboratory samples, 2,06,619 have been tested positive (18.57%) for covid-19 until today.

Amid the rising cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that a decision on reopening hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra will be taken soon after finalizing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“SoPs for reopening hotels and restaurants are being finalized. Once that is done, a decision on reopening hotels and restaurants will be taken soon," Thackeray said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated