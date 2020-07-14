Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 6741 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,67,665.

Active cases in the state are at 1,07,665 and total patients discharged so far are 1,49,007. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 10695.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 954 new cases today taking the city's tally to 95100.

With 70 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5405. Active cases in Mumbai are at 22773 and 66633 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 220 new cases today with the total number of cases at 65324. Active cases in Thane are at 34006 and 29548 patients have recovered.

The state reported 213 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 4% and recovery rate is at 55.67%.

Currently, 6,98,854 people are in-home quarantine and 42350 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 13,72,939 laboratory samples, 2,67,665 have been tested positive (19.49%) for covid-19 until today.

