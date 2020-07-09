Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday reported 6875 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,30,599. However, 1,27,259 patients have recovered from the disease till date.

Active cases however, are at 93652 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 1,27,259.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1268 new cases today taking the city's tally to 89124.

With 68 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5132. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23785 and 60195 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 285 new cases today with the total number of cases at 54811. Active cases in Thane are at 30506 and 22821 patients have recovered.

The state reported 219 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.19% and recovery rate is at 55.19%.

Currently, 6,49,263 people are in-home quarantine and 48191 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 12,22,487 laboratory samples, 2,30,599 have been tested positive (18.86%) for covid-19 until today.

