Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 6603 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,23,724

Active cases however, are at 91065 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 1,23,192.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1347 new cases today taking the city's tally to 87856.

With 62 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5064. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23543 and 59238 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 302 new cases today with the total number of cases at 52733. Active cases in Thane are at 30063 and 21252 patients have recovered.

The state reported 198 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.22% and recovery rate is at 55.06%.

Currently, 6,38,762 people are in-home quarantine and 47,072 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 11,61,311 laboratory samples, 2,23,723 have been tested positive (18.77%) for covid-19 until today.

