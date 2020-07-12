Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 7827 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,54,427.

Active cases in the state are at 1,03,516 and total patients discharged so far are 1,40,325. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 10289.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1243 new cases today taking the city's tally to 92988.

With 44 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5288. Active cases in Mumbai are at 22540 and 64872 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 310 new cases today with the total number of cases at 61869. Active cases in Thane are at 33733 and 26489 patients have recovered.

The state reported 173 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.04% and recovery rate is at 55.15%.

Currently, 6,86,150 people are in-home quarantine and 47801 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 13,17,895 laboratory samples, 2,54,427 have been tested positive (19.3%) for covid-19 until today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via