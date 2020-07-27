Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 7924 new cases taking the state's tally to 3,83,723.

Active cases in the state are at 1,47,592 and total patients discharged so far are 2,21,944. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 13883.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1021 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,10,182.

With 39 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 6132. Active cases in Mumbai are at 21812 and 81944 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 280 new cases today with the total number of covid-19 cases at 87790. Active cases in Thane are at 34471 and 50932 patients have recovered.

The state reported 227 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.62% and recovery rate is at 57.84%.

Currently, 9,22,637 people are in-home quarantine and 44,136 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 19,25,399 laboratory samples, 3,83,723 have been tested positive (19.92%) for covid-19 until today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday asked officials to set up three jumbo covid-19 treatment facilities in Pune as the city sees an unabated spike in the number of covid-19 cases.

Pawar asked district and civic officials to ramp up health infrastructure in and around Pune. Officials had said an 800-bed mega facility would be set up to treat coronavirus positive patients.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via