MUMBAI : Maharahstra on Wednesday reported 7,975 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,75,640.

Active cases in the state are at 1,11,801 and total patients discharged so far are 1,52,613. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 10928.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1374 new cases today taking the city's tally to 96474.

With 62 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5467. Active cases in Mumbai are at 22888 and 67830 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 272 new cases today with the total number of cases at 67,360. Active cases in Thane are at 34,721 and 30,820 patients have recovered.

The state reported 233 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.96% and recovery rate is at 55.37%.

Currently, 7,08,373 people are in-home quarantine and 43,315 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 14,08,901 laboratory samples, 2,75,640 have been tested positive (19.56%) for covid-19 until today.

Meanwhile Maharahstra government has decided to constitute a committee to determine the prices of masks and sanitizers as their usage and demand has increased in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a demand would be made to the Union government to bring masks and sanitizers under the Essential Commodities Act as ordinary citizens of the state should get masks and sanitizers at affordable rates.

