Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported its highest ever increase in new covid-19 cases at 9518 taking the state's tally to 3,10,455.

Active cases in the state are at 1,28,730 and total patients discharged so far are 1,69,569. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 11854.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1038 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,01,388.

With 64 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5741. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23697 and 71685 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 348 new cases today with the total number of covid-19 cases at 75111. Active cases in Thane are at 38388 and 34686 patients have recovered.

The state reported 258 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.82% and recovery rate is at 54.62%.

Currently, 7,54,370 people are in-home quarantine and 45,846 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 15,64,129 laboratory samples, 3,10,455 have been tested positive (19.85%) for covid-19 until today.

