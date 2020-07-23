Maharahstra on Thursday reported 9895 new cases taking the state's tally to 3,47,502.

Active cases in the state are at 1,40,092 and total patients discharged so far are 1,94,253. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 12854.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1245 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,05,923.

With 55 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5930. Active cases in Mumbai are at 22598 and 77102 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 241 new cases today with the total number of covid-19 cases at 81708. Active cases in Thane are at 36857 and 42657 patients have recovered.

The state reported 298 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.7% and recovery rate is at 55.9%.

Currently, 8,74,267 people are in-home quarantine and 45,222 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 17,37,716 laboratory samples, 3,47,502 have been tested positive (20%) for covid-19 until today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via