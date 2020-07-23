Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 9,895 new cases, tally at 3,47,502
The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1,245 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,05,923.

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 9,895 new cases, tally at 3,47,502

1 min read . 08:39 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

Active cases in the state are at 1,40,092 and total patients discharged so far are 1,94,253. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 12,854

Maharahstra on Thursday reported 9895 new cases taking the state's tally to 3,47,502.

Maharahstra on Thursday reported 9895 new cases taking the state's tally to 3,47,502.

Active cases in the state are at 1,40,092 and total patients discharged so far are 1,94,253. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 12854.

Active cases in the state are at 1,40,092 and total patients discharged so far are 1,94,253. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 12854.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1245 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,05,923.

With 55 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5930. Active cases in Mumbai are at 22598 and 77102 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 241 new cases today with the total number of covid-19 cases at 81708. Active cases in Thane are at 36857 and 42657 patients have recovered.

The state reported 298 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.7% and recovery rate is at 55.9%.

Currently, 8,74,267 people are in-home quarantine and 45,222 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 17,37,716 laboratory samples, 3,47,502 have been tested positive (20%) for covid-19 until today.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated