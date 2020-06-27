Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported a record 5318 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,59,133.

Active cases however, are at 67,600 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 84,245.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1,402 new cases today taking the city's tally to 74,252. With 41 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 4,284. Active cases in Mumbai are at 27,631 and 42,329 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with total covid-19 cases saw 235 new cases today with the total number of cases at 32,735. Active cases in Thane are at 18113 and 13802 patients have recovered.

The state reported 167 deaths today. Of these 86 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 81 are from the previous period, the state public health department said.

These include 64 deaths in Mumbai, five in Jalgaon, four in Dhule, two each in Ahmednagar and Nashik, one each in Vasai-Virar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jalna and Latur.

Mortality rate in the state is at 4.57% and recovery rate is at 52.94%.

Currently, 5,65,161 people are in home quarantine and 36925 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 896874 laboratory samples, 1,59133 have been tested positive (17.74%) for covid-19 until today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated