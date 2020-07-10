Covid-19: Maharashtra reports highest single day jump in covid-19 cases at 7,862

Maharashtra on Friday registered a record single-day jump of 7,862 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 238,461. Active cases in the state are at 95,647 and total patients discharged so far are 132,625.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1,337 new cases today taking the city's tally to 90,461.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1,337 new cases today taking the city's tally to 90,461.

With 73 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5,205. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23,035 and 61,934 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 316 new cases today with the total number of cases at 57138. Active cases in Thane are at 30,977 and 24,624 patients have recovered.

The state reported 226 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.15% and recovery rate is at 55.62%.

Currently, 674,025 people are in-home quarantine and 46,560 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 1,253,978 laboratory samples, 238,461 have been tested positive (19.01%) for covid-19 until today.