Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported record 4,841 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 1,47,741.

Active cases, however, are at 63,342 in the state and total number of patients discharged so far are 77,453.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1,350 new cases on Thursday, taking the city's tally to 70,878. With 58 more deaths getting reported in the last 24 hours, Mumbai's death toll stands at 4,062. Active cases in Mumbai are at 27,659 and 39,149 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with total Covid-19 cases rising by 222 with the total number of cases at 29,488. Active cases in Thane are at 16,253 and 12,424 patients have recovered so far.

The state reported 192 deaths today. Of these, 109 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 83 are from the previous period, the state public health department said.

These include 40 deaths in Mumbai, 31 in Thane district, four each in Palghar and Solapur and one each in Malegaon, Yavatmal, Jalgaon and Pune. With this, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 6,739.

Mortality rate in the state is at 4.69% and recovery rate is at 52.42%.

Currently, 5,56,428 people are in home quarantine and 33,952 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 8,49,026 laboratory samples, 1,47,741 have been tested positive (17.42%) for Covid-19 until today.

