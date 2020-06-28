Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported a record 5,493 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,64,626.

Active cases however, are at 70,607 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 86,575.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1287 new cases today taking the city's tally to 75539. With 23 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 4371. Active cases in Mumbai are at 28006 and 43154 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with total covid-19 cases saw 248 new cases today with the total number of cases at 34257. Active cases in Thane are at 19076 and 14335 patients have recovered.

The state reported 156 deaths today. Of these 60 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 81 are from the previous period, the state public health department said.

These include 64 deaths in Mumbai, 24 in Thane, six in Jalgaon and one each in Jalna and Amravati.

Mortality rate in the state is at 4.51% and recovery rate is at 52.59%.

Currently, 5,70,475 people are in home quarantine and 37,350 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 923502 laboratory samples, 1,64,626 have been tested positive (17.82%) for covid-19 until today.

