Covid-19: Maharashtra's tally at 77,793, Mumbai at 44,931

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2933 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 77793.

Active cases however, are at 41393 and total patients discharged so far are 33681.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 44931. Active cases in Mumbai are at 25364. The city's death toll stood at 1465.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 11420 with active cases at 6987 and total deaths at 254.

With 123 new deaths reported today, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease stood at 2710.

Recovery rate in the state is 43.29% while mortality rate is at 3.48%.

There are total 83 laboratories functional in the state for covid-19 diagnosis – 46 government ones and 37 private ones, the state public health department said in a press statement.

Currently, 5,60,303 people are in home quarantine. There are 73,049 beds available in quarantine institutions and 30,623 people are in institutional quarantine currently

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3804 active containment zones in the state currently.

Meanwhile the state's municipal body on has also sent an order to Seven Hill Hospital directing it to keep 50 beds reserved for covid-19 treatment for the staff from police department and 50 beds for its own employees.

The order directs Seven Hill Hospital not to allot these 100 reserved beds to any person other than police staff and municipal corporation staff.

