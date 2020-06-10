Maharashtra on Monday reported 3254 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 94041.

Active cases however, are at 46,074 and total patients discharged so far are 44517.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 52667. Active cases in Mumbai are at 27109. The city's death toll stood at 1857.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 14720 with active cases at 8635 and total deaths at 378.

With 149 new deaths reported today, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 3438.

Out of the total deaths reported today, 66 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period 18 April to 6 June 2020. Out of the 83 deaths in this period, 58 were recorded

in Mumbai, nine in Thane, five in Navi Mumbai, four in Jalgaon, three in Ulhasnagar, two in Vasai-Virar and one each in Amaravati and Gadchiroli.

Recovery rate in the state is 47.34% while mortality rate is at 3.65%.

Currently, 5,69,145 people are in home quarantine. There are 75,727 beds available in quarantine institutions and 27288 people are in institutional quarantine currently, the public health department said.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3897 active containment zones in the state currently.

Out of 5,77,819 laboratory samples, 90,787 have been tested positive (15.71%) for covid-19 until today.

