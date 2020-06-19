Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday reported 3827 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,24,331.

Active cases however, are at 55,651 and total patients discharged so far are 62,773.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally is at 64,139 with total deaths at 3,425. Active cases in Mumbai are 28,442 and 32,264 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with total covid-19 cases at 22033 and total deaths at 675. Active cases in Thane are 12,073 and 9,284 patients have recovered.

The state registered 142 deaths today. Total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 5,893.

Recovery rate in the state is 50.49% while mortality rate is at 4.74%.

Currently, 5,91,049 people are in home quarantine and 25,697 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra today also introduced, on an experimental basis, the use of ‘TeleICU’ technology to treat critically ill patients.

Tele ICU will be used to monitor the medical condition of a patient wherein a monitor will be attached to each bed in the ICU. Through this service, doctors will look at the patient's condition and advise treatment.

"Specialist guidance and treatment services will be provided with the help of technology for corona patients undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) through ‘TeleICU’ facility. The facility will be launched on a pilot basis in seven districts namely Mumbai, Thane, Jalgaon, Solapur, Aurangabad, Akola and Jalna," Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.

About 75% of the total corona patients undergoing treatment in the state are asymptomatic while 10 to 15% of them have mild symptoms. Only 3% of patients who are critically ill need treatment in the intensive care unit. The number of specialists in the ICU is increasing in treating such patients.

The idea for Tele ICU has been proposed by Mediscape's Doctor's Foundation. The health minister said that some ICUs in the district would be managed through this foundation.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via