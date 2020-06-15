Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 2786 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,10,744.

Active cases however, are at 50554 and total patients discharged so far are 56049.

The state capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally is at 59293 with total deaths at 2250.

The state registered 178 deaths today. Total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 4128.

Recovery rate in the state is 50.61% while mortality rate is at 3.70%.

Out of the total deaths reported today, 29 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period before that. Out of the 149 deaths in this period, 63 were recorded in Mumbai, 19 in Vasai-Virar, 12 in Mira-Bhayandar, 12 in Navi Mumbai, 11 in Thane, 10 in Dhule, seven in Panvel, eight in Kalyan-Dombivali, two each in Jalgaon and Jalna and one each in Palghar, Solapur and Raigad.

Currently, 5,89,158 people are in home quarantine. There are 80,670 beds available in 1547 quarantine institutions and 28,084 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

According to sero-survey findings done to check the extent of community transmission in 6 districts in Maharashtra, the spread of covid-19 in general population is minimal and that the lockdown strategy has worked.

In relation to covid-19, Indian Medical Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi had conducted a community-based sero-survey in 83 districts of the country in the month of May 2020.

Among these, there were six districts from Maharashtra included in this – Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nanded and Sangli.

In this, blood samples of 40 people from randomly selected 10 groups (400 total) in these districts were tested for the presence of antibodies in their blood plasma using ELISA technique developed by National Institute of Virology.

"But this also suggests that most of the population in the state has not developed immunity against covid-19, and therefore, there is strong need to emphasize on the preventive and control aspects of the disease such as physical distancing, handwashing, respiratory etiquettes, sanitation of frequently-touched surfaces etc," the state's public health department said.

Strong focus on effective surveillance and meticulous containment strategy is key in the times to come, it added.

