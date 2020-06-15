Out of the total deaths reported today, 29 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period before that. Out of the 149 deaths in this period, 63 were recorded in Mumbai, 19 in Vasai-Virar, 12 in Mira-Bhayandar, 12 in Navi Mumbai, 11 in Thane, 10 in Dhule, seven in Panvel, eight in Kalyan-Dombivali, two each in Jalgaon and Jalna and one each in Palghar, Solapur and Raigad.