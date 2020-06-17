MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3307 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,16752.

Active cases however, are at 51921 and total patients discharged so far are 59166.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally is at 61587 with total deaths at 3244.

The state registered 114 deaths today. Total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 5651.

Recovery rate in the state is 50.68% while mortality rate is at 4.84%.

Out of the 114 deaths reported today, 88 were men and 26 women. 76 of them aged over 60 years, 30 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 8 were aged less than 40 years. 84 out of 114 patients (73.7%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

Currently, 5,82,699 people are in home quarantine. There are 80,545 beds available in 1555 quarantine institutions and 27,582 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, decided to reduce charge for covid-19 tests to ₹2,500 for those who go to the laboratory for direct examination.

State health minister, Rajesh Tope said Maharashtra had fixed the rates for corona tests at ₹2,200 for taking a swab from the hospital and ₹2,500 for going to the patient's house and taking a swab for examination.

“However, in some cases, patients go directly to the laboratory for examination and are charged ₹2,800. It has been decided that the laboratory should charge ₹2,500 instead of ₹2,800 for the actual cost of PPE kit and transportation of the actual patient. For this, the state government has fixed Rs. 2500 as a stage between Rs. 2200 and Rs. 2800," said Tope.

He added within a week Mumbai will have 25% more or 650 more ambulances in the city and significantly more intensive care unit (ICU) facilities for covid-19 patients in the city.

“Ambulances are being made available to Mumbaikars on time. Efforts are being made to have ambulances available in every ward. At present there are 500 ambulances available and 50 ambulances have been received from Mahindra & Mahindra Group, while 150 ambulances will be available within a week, so 650 ambulances will be available in Mumbai. Citizens should contact the corona-war room in the ward and register an ambulance, the service will be free to the citizens," said Tope.

Also, 500 more ICU beds will be available in Mumbai shortly. Of this, the city will add another 100-50 beds within a week, said Tope.

Mumbai has created a capacity of 2.81 lakh isolation beds, 37,845 oxygen beds and 7,982 ICU beds in the state apart from at least 80,000 beds in 1543 quarantine facilities in Maharashtra.

