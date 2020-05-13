Covid-19: Maharashtra seeks 2,000 CAPF personnel to relieve burden on state cop

MUMBAI: With the number of covid-19 cases rising steadily in Maharashtra and increasing number of policemen testing positive for the disease, the state government on Wednesday sought deployment of at least 2,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Force.

“With rising number of covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the police department is working day and night. Ramzan Eid is also coming up, which will increase the duties of the state’s police personnel...Therefore, Maharashtra government has asked the central government to deploy police from 20 companies under the central armed police force CAPF)," said Anil Deshmukh, home minister, Maharashtra.

CAPF includes armed policemen from CRPF, CISF and BSF.

At least 819 police personnel in the state have tested positive for covid-19 and seven of them have succumbed to the disease since the lockdown was imposed on 25 March, according to Deshmukh.

Maharashtra, the worst affected of all states, has so far reported 24,427 covid-19 cases, with 1,026 new cases in the past 24 hours

Across India, cases number 74,281 as of Wednesday.

Cops have been at the frontline, along with medical staff, in the fight against covid-19, working round the clock. Since the lockdown, Maharashtra police has registered as many as 1,04,449 offences under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, making 19,838 arrests and seizing 56,473 vehicles.

“There's a steady rise in the number of covid-19 calls on the police helpline 100. As many as 89,738 such calls have been received," said Deshmukh on Tuesday, adding that at least 212 instances of assaults on policemen have been reported.

The police have also been helping with migrant relief efforts and ensuring smooth delivery of essential services.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked divisional commissioners and district collectors to prepare a roadmap for easing lockdown, while asking them to look at ways to boost the state's healthcare infrastructure.

The third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on 17 May.

