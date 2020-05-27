Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 2,190 fresh cases, record 105 deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra today recorded 2,190 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 56,948, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 1,897 after 105 more fatalities were reported in the state since Tuesday, it said.

Out of the fresh cases, 904 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease today. So far, 17,918 Covid-19 positive patients have been cured in the state, said health minister Rajesh Tope.

There are currently 37,215 active cases, he added.

Of these total coronavirus cases, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum reporter 18 more cases, taking the total to 1,639 in the area. No death due to infection reported there in last 24 hours, said a health official.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India has surged past 1.5 lakh today after 6,387 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coroanvirus cases now stands at 151,767, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll in the country also increased to 4,337 after 170 more fatalities were reported in the country since Tuesday.

