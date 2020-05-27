Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 2,190 fresh cases, record 105 deaths in last 24 hours
Migrant workers' families rest as they wait for transport to the railway station for their onward journey to their home states, at Dharavi slum in Mumbai

Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 2,190 fresh cases, record 105 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The death toll in the state increased to 1,897 after 105 more fatalities were reported in the state since Tuesday
  • So far, 17,918 Covid-19 positive patients have been cured in the state, said health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra today recorded 2,190 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 56,948, according to the state health department.

Maharashtra today recorded 2,190 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 56,948, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 1,897 after 105 more fatalities were reported in the state since Tuesday, it said.

Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 1,897 after 105 more fatalities were reported in the state since Tuesday, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Out of the fresh cases, 904 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease today. So far, 17,918 Covid-19 positive patients have been cured in the state, said health minister Rajesh Tope.

There are currently 37,215 active cases, he added.

Of these total coronavirus cases, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum reporter 18 more cases, taking the total to 1,639 in the area. No death due to infection reported there in last 24 hours, said a health official.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India has surged past 1.5 lakh today after 6,387 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coroanvirus cases now stands at 151,767, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll in the country also increased to 4,337 after 170 more fatalities were reported in the country since Tuesday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated