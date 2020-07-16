Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday registered a record single-day jump of 8641 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,84,281.

Active cases in the state are at 1,14,648 and total patients discharged so far are 1,58,140. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 11,194.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1476 new cases today taking the city's tally to 97950.

With 56 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5523. Active cases in Mumbai are at 24307 and 67830 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 401 new cases today with the total number of cases at 69471. Active cases in Thane are at 34821 and 32742 patients have recovered.

The state reported 266 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.94% and recovery rate is at 55.63%.

Currently, 7,10,394 people are in-home quarantine and 42,833 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 14,46,386 laboratory samples, 2,84,281 have been tested positive (19.49%) for covid-19 until today.

