Covid-19: Maharashtra sees lowest single-day spike in new cases in 4 months

Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,645 new Covid-19 cases, the state's lowest since June. The total coronavirus tally in the state now stands at 16,48,665, according to the daily bulletin.

On June 17, Maharashtra had reported 3,307 Covid-19 positive patients in the 24-hour period, as per data. On June 20, Maharashtra recorded around 3,800 new Covid-19 cases.

Along with that, with 84 more fatalities reported since Sunday, the death toll in the state increased to 43,348, the department added. The case fatality rate is at 2.63%.

There are currently 1,34,137 active cases in the state while 14,70,660 patients have been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease. Out of these, 9,905 patients got discharged in the day, the department added. The recovery rate now stands at 89.2%.

Mumbai city reported 804 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 252,085, while its death toll rose to 10,142, of which 37 were reported today.

On 17 June, Mumbai had reported 1,359 new Covid-19 positive cases and 77 deaths.

There are 25,30,900 people in home quarantine at present and 13,690 in institutional quarantine.

Out of 86,45,195 laboratory samples, 16,48,665 have been tested positive (19.07%) for COVID-19 until today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government on Monday said that it has further slashed the rates for Covid-19 testing in the state for private laboratories by almost ₹200.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said, "Private laboratories are now required to charge a maximum of ₹980, ₹1400 and ₹1800 for tests as per the newly fixed rates. Private laboratories cannot charge more than this. Such low rates have been fixed from ₹4,500 to ₹980."

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to a hospital here as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors.

In a message, Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, said his health condition is fine.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said Pawar's health is normal and he has been admitted to hospital only for the purpose of rest.





