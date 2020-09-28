Covid-19: Maharashtra sees multi-month single-day low of 11,921 new cases

After reporting over 20,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day for more than a month now, Maharashtra today saw a huge dip in fresh coronavirus cases as the state reported 11,921 positives in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, it recorded 18,056 new coronavirus positive cases. Today's number is however, a steep slump after worst-hit state in the country reported multiple months of over 11,000 new cases.

The state tally has now reached 13,51,153, which includes 35,751 deaths and 10,49,947 recoveries, according to the health bulletin.

Of these, 180 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours while 19,932 patients successfully recovered in the same time period. The case fatality rate stands at 2.65%.

Of the 180 deaths reported on Monday, 98 were from the past 48 hours, while 45 fatalities had occurred last week, the department said, adding that another 37 deaths were from the period before the last week.

Active cases stand at 2,65,033.

Of these, the Covid-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi rose to 3,152 with the addition of 12 new cases on Monday, a senior BMC official said.

After reporting seven fresh cases on September 25, Dharavi has been registering double digit daily infections (between 10 and 20) since the past three days.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 77.71 per cent.

Over 66 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state, of which more than 13 lakh or 20.40 per cent tested positive.

As many as 19,75,923 people were home quarantined, while 29,922 are in institutional quarantine.

Amid these numbers, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday allowed bars, restaurants and other eatery outlets to re-start operations from the first week of October.

The decision came in after a meeting between industry organizations and the CM, according to a government statement.

Hotels, bars and restaurants which have been hit hard due to the covid-19 lockdown, have been surviving on home deliveries.

Meanwhile, India’s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 50 lakh on Monday with a total reaching 50,16,520. At least 74,893 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

The national Recovery Rate has increased to 82.58% with 15 States/UTs are showing recovery rate more than the national average. 73% of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten States, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab.

Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 13,000 new cases of recovered patients, the government said adding that the rise in total recovered cases from 1 lakh in June 2020 has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days.

“India’s continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the covid-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. From having 1 lab to over 1800 labs today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests," said Harsh Vardhan.

