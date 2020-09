Covid-19: Maharashtra sees record 17,433 new cases in a day, deaths top 25,000

MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 8,25,739, said a health official.

The state also reported 292 fresh deaths, upping the fatality count to 25,195, he added.

The previous highest one-day count was 16,867 cases, reported on August 29.

Also, 13,959 people were discharged in the state, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,98,496, the official said.

Maharashtra currently has 2,01,703 active cases.

Mumbai reported 1,622 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, taking its tally to 1,48,569 and the toll to 7,727.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 20,810, he added.

Pune city reported 1,706 fresh cases along with 28 deaths, pushing up the infection count to 1,04,555 and the toll to 2,607, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,739, new cases 17,433, deaths 25,195, recoveries 5,98,496, active cases 2,01,703, people tested so far 42,84,000.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

