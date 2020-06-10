Covid-19: Maharashtra sees record spike in both daily cases and deaths

New Delhi: The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 94,041 on Wednesday after a record 3,254 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

149 more fatalities were reported in the state worst hit by the virus, taking its death toll to 3,438. 83 of these deaths took place during the 18April-6 June period. 58 of these 83 deaths happened in Mumbai, nine in Thane, five in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai reported 1,567 new cases on Wednesday, taking its case tally to 52,667.

With 1,879 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries reached 44,517, said the state's health department.

Eleven more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi, taking the count to 1,964 on Wednesday, said an official of the city civic body.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said no new death was recorded in the slum-dominated area, leaving the coronavirus fatality tally unchanged at 73.

He said the compounded daily case growth rate in Dharavi stood at 1.57 per cent, while the doubling rate was 44 days, showing a significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the sprawling slum colony.

