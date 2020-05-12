Covid-19: Maharashtra set to release 50% of inmates to decongest jails

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra government, on Tuesday, decided to release almost 50% of the people lodged in various jails in the state to stem transmission of covid-19 virus among jail inmates.

Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra home minister said on Tuesday that among all the jails in Maharashtra, Arthur Road jail in Byculla, Mumbai, has recorded at least 185 positive cases, which includes jail officers.

They are undergoing medical treatment, said Deshmukh.

“But to ensure that such kind of spreading of covid-19 pandemic does not occur in any jail, the government of Maharashtra has decided today that out of the 35,000 people inside various jails in the state, around 17,000 will be released on a temporary parole. But those who have been jailed for serious crimes such as murder, rape, bank fraud, financial scam, or those under MCOCA and TADA will continue to be inside the jails," said Deshmukh.

“This measure has been taken to ensure that social distancing norms are observed in every jail of the state and spreading of covid-19 is prevented," said Deshmukh.

Of the 17,000 people being released from Maharashtra’s jails temporarily, around 5,000 people are those under-trial, around 3,000 are those people who were sentenced for a jail term of up to seven years and around 9000 were sentenced for over seven years of imprisonment, said Deshmukh.

In all, Maharashtra has 60 prisons with a capacity of 24,032 prisoners. At the end of March this year, over 36,000 people were lodged in prisons across the state. Among them, Arthur Road Central Prison remains one of the most crowded, with close to 2,800 prisoners, even when the prison capacity is only 804 people.

So far, cases have been reported from Arthur Road central prison, Byculla women’s prisons and Satara district prison.

But the condition at the Arthur Road Central Prison has been worsening over the past week.

On 9 May, at least 77 prisoners and 26 jail staff were tested positive.

Quarantine facilities have been arranged inside the prison to accommodate those who will continue to be in the jail.

Earlier, several undertrial prisoners had moved contempt petitions in the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra government for not doing enough to decongest the prison space.

The country’s apex court, in a 16 March order, had left the decision of releasing prisoners on parole on a high-power committee set up at the state level.

India's COVID-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 70,000 on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 70,756, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Maharashtra added over 1,000 new cases for the sixth straight day.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths rose to 2,293 as 87 people passed away in last 24 hours. Maharashtra confirmed 36 deaths on Monday, taking the total death toll in the state to 868.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 23,401 as on Monday.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated