Maharashtra covid-19 tally at 62228 cases, 8381 discharged in a day

MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Friday reported 2682 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 62228. Active cases however, are at 33124 and total deaths at 2098.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 36932. Active cases in Mumbai are at 19745. The city's death toll stood at 1173.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 8638 with active cases at 5737 and total deaths at 172.

In a press statement, the state public health department said, "Considering that the Monsoon is around the corner, prevalence of other epidemic diseases other than covid-19 also will possibly increase. On this background, the health department has started its preparation."

Considering the increasing number of covid-19 patients, the bed capacity is being increased as per the requirement in the three-tier system of covid-19 health facilities. For Malaria, insecticide spraying has been planned in sensitive districts and swachhta surveillance is going on in the state for water quality.

The state has also increased hte number of ICU beds to 8501. While Mumbai has 2,78,459 isolation beds capacity in 2572 facilities, number of ventilators is at 3067. The state has 478444 personal protective equipments available for its doctors and 974717 N95 masks.

Patient doubling time for the state is now 15.7 days from 11 days in the last week. While recovery rate is at 43.38%, mortality rate is at 3.37%.

Currently, 5,35,467 people are in home quarantine and 35,967 people are in institutional quarantine.

There were 116 COVID-related deaths reported in the state today. Of these, 77 were men and 39 women. 48 of them aged over 60 years, 55 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 13 were aged less than 40 years. 75 out of 116 patients (65%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

"The number of patients who recovered from a successful fight with corona reached a record high today with 8381 patients being discharged. Of these 7358 patients are from Mumbai Municipal Corporation area and this is the first time that such a large number of patients have been cured and discharged home. So far 26997 patients have been discharged home," the state public health department said.

