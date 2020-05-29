Maharashtra covid-19 tally at 62228 cases, 8381 discharged in a day

There were 116 COVID-related deaths reported in the state today. Of these, 77 were men and 39 women. 48 of them aged over 60 years, 55 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 13 were aged less than 40 years. 75 out of 116 patients (65%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.