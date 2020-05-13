Covid-19: Maharashtra to bear train ticket cost for migrant workers

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday approved the proposal to pay for train tickets of migrant workers from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund. This will bring back migrant labours stranded in other states and send those stuck in Maharashtra to their hometowns.

Accordingly, a fund of ₹54.75 crore has been distributed to 36 districts in Maharashtra, said the chief minister in a statement. The amount has been transferred to the accounts of district collectors.

India has been under a lockdown since 25 March and is now in the third phase of it, which ends on 17 May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the fourth phase of the lockdown, albeit with more relaxations on restrictions.

“Workers and labourers from other states were stranded in Maharashtra. Workers from Maharashtra and migrant workers are also stranded in other states. They will be greatly relieved by this decision. As per the list of district collectors given by the secretary, disaster management and relief and rehabilitation department, financial assistance has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund. It has been clarified that this fund can be used only for the purpose for which it has been distributed," said the statement from Thackarey’s office.

Mumbai city and its suburban area alone have been sanctioned ₹22.96 crore, the highest among all districts of Maharashtra, as nearly 50% of the state’s revenue come these regions.

Thackeray, late on Tuesday, asked divisional commissioners and district collectors to prepare a plan on the lockdown situation in the state and submit their suggestions and expectations.

“Now a large number of labourers have started coming and going. So, now you have to be really careful and take proper medical care so that the infection does not increase. In any case, every collector should see to it that strict restrictions are observed in the containment zones. The virus should not be spread outside such zones under any circumstances," said Thackarey.

Thackarey said covid-19 cases may surge this month in the state. He also said Maharashtra is dealing with a health emergency as well as a financial crisis.

“Rajdhani Express service has been started. The train is starting from Delhi to Mumbai but we are sending the workers to another state by registering the names of the workers. Then we have informed the railways that Maharashtra should get all the information about the passengers coming from the express in advance," Thackarey said, with regards to the movement of migrant labours from and to the state.

Thackarey also said ₹331.70 crore has been deposited in the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund so far (since the beginning of the lockdown) to combat the covid-19 crisis in Maharashtra, the worst hit state in the country.

