Covid-19: Maharashtra to create mobile app for OPD services

MUMBAI : Maharashtra government is developing a mobile app or application for its online OPD called e-Sanjivani OPD (out patient department) to resolve difficulties faced by citizens in getting health check-ups and counseling as many private clinics are closed due to the lockdown. The app will be operational within a week.

The government had on 12 May launched e-Sanjivani's services on 12 May.

"The process of creating a mobile app for this service is in its final stages and once it is operational within a week, more and more patients will be able to benefit from this service," said the state public health department today.

So far 1,403 patients have availed of e-Sanjeevani OPD's service for medical advice and health check-ups.

To avail of e-Sanjivani's services, patients should visit the website www.esanjeevaniopd.in and seek expert advice.

"Through this application, a patient from any district of the state can consult with the medical officers of any district on any ailment using computer, laptop," said Rajesh Tope, Health minister, Maharashtra.

He added that once a mobile app of this service is created, its use by the general public will increase more and more. "At that time, if necessary, the number of doctors can be increased and special time will be given for the services of specialists," he said.

Online medical OPD service training has been imparted to 16 medical officers from various district hospitals in the state. Currently, the online OPD service is gathering momentum in Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

