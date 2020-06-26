Covid-19: Maharashtra to rope in final year medical students in ICU wards

Mumbai: Expecting Covid-19 cases to rise in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided not to conduct final year or semester exams of professional and non-professional courses due to the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The degrees to students will be awarded based on the formula decided by universities.

“Maharashtra government decided not to conduct the final year/final semester exam of non-professional/professional courses as the present atmosphere is not yet conducive to conduct any exam or classes. Also decided to award degrees based on formula decided by universities," the CMO Maharashtra said in a statement on Friday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to instruct national level apex authorities like All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Council of Architecture (CoA), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE) and National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology to endorse state government’s decision regarding professional courses and issue guidelines to universities.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Covid-19 cases are expected to rise during July and August even as the government is working to ensure that the mortality rate does not go up.

"We are increasing the number of doctors and ICU beds in the state to meet the demand. A resolution has been passed in the cabinet for availing of the services of PG final year medical students in ICU wards," said Tope, adding that the state is procuring important anti-viral drugs and increasing their stock in each district to ensure availability.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated