Covid-19: Maharashtra to use social media to increase blood donation

MUMBAI : Faced with a shortage of blood in the city, Maharashtra will use social media to increase the number of blood donations. The move to use social media has been taken through the State Blood Transfusion Council, the state's public health department said.

Maharashtra which has the highest number of voluntary blood donations in the country and is also a leader in blood collection.

However, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, blood reserves in the state have declined as blood donation camps were not organized on a large scale to avoid crowds and prevent corona infection.

In the last three months, blood shortage has been reported in the state. Many thalassemia patients have failed to get access to transfusion centres.

"Now that the lockdown in the state has been relaxed, the blood donation tool of Facebook is being used along with the blood donation camps of social organizations to help the needy patients in need of blood in the treatment of other ailments," said Pradip Vyas, Heatlh Secretary, Government of Maharashtra.

As part of this initiative, about 71 government blood banks across the state will be registered on the platform of Facebook's blood donation campaign.

If any blood bank needs blood, it will ask for it on its Facebook page.

Blood donors in the city (who are already registered on Facebook) will be notified about the blood donation through the relevant blood bank department through Facebook and will be informed about which blood group to donate to.

"Therefore, the patient's life can be saved when the blood of the required group is available in time. If social media like Facebook is used for life-saving activities like blood donation, it can get a good response," said Dr. Vyas.

