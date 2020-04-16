Covid-19: Maharashtra unveils five-point plan to battle the crisis

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday unveiled its five-pronged plan of action to fight covid-19. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray posted the state's plan on social networking website Twitter, detailing steps in the areas of health, migrants, economy, agriculture and day-to-day administration.

Maharashtra is the first state in India to have reported over 3,000 coronavirus cases, including 1,863 in Mumbai. The state now has a total of 3,081 patients, according to the state's health department.

In the health segment, the state has designated covid-19 and non-covid-19 hospitals, named 17 government and 15 private disease research laboratories, and set up a task force of specialist doctors to control the rising death rate and treat critically-ill patients.

The state has also appointed experts for dialysis, cardiac arrest and diabetes at covid-19 hospitals. In addition to procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, Maharashtra has started sanitizer production.

In the wake of home tests conducted in containment zones, the state has applied to the Centre for plasma and BCG vaccines. The state will launch fever clinics and rapid test kits.

For migrant workers, the state has set up camps to house five lakh people, and is providing meals and medical assistance to seven lakh labours, according to the action plan.

Two task forces have been set up to suggest guidelines to gradually lift the lockdown. The state government said there are no restrictions on agricultural activities and production of seeds, fertilisers or farming tools.

"The authorities are instructed to distribute essentials to tribal people who reside in remote and hilly areas before the beginning of the monsoon," the plan of action said.

It added that the state has enough stock of essentials goods and medicines. In addition to meals being served at ₹5, wheat and rice will be provided to the poor.

